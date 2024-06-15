Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO William Richard White Sells 2,831 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CFO William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $64,093.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,529.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of -0.31.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.90). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,569,000 after buying an additional 384,555 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,554,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 584,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,891,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKRO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

