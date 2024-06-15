Jagroop Gill Purchases 8,255 Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) Director Jagroop Gill purchased 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,436.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,079,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,602.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jagroop Gill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 6th, Jagroop Gill acquired 4,543 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $32,936.75.
- On Monday, June 3rd, Jagroop Gill acquired 252 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,827.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Jagroop Gill bought 2,344 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,994.00.
- On Friday, May 17th, Jagroop Gill purchased 1,090 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,902.50.
- On Monday, May 13th, Jagroop Gill acquired 830 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $6,017.50.
- On Friday, May 10th, Jagroop Gill bought 8,080 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,580.00.
United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $125.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $8.74.
United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Security Bancshares
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
