Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Declares Dividend of GBX 13.20

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $8.41. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 2,645 ($33.68) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,198.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,284.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,254.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 1,802 ($22.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,711 ($34.52).

HLMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Halma to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,425 ($30.88) to GBX 2,650 ($33.75) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

