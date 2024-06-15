NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Announces — Dividend of $0.54

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NXG stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $43.65.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

