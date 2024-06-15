Joanna Coles Sells 3,950 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SNAP opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

