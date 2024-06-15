Michael Barman Buys 25,000 Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Barman acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Michael Barman bought 5,000 shares of Standard Lithium stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,100.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Lithium from C$9.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Standard Lithium from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

