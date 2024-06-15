Short Interest in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Declines By 21.8%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.60. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 3.23% of vTv Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

