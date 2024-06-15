PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 9.60 Per Share

PayPoint plc (LON:PAYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PAY opened at GBX 613 ($7.81) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £445.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,425.58, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. PayPoint has a 12-month low of GBX 431.46 ($5.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 621.75 ($7.92). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 535.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 512.84.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.60) target price on shares of PayPoint in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

