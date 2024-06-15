Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQPF) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.44

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQPF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 1.442 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Bank of Queensland’s previous interim dividend of $1.41.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

