Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (GAINN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on August 1st

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 0.8 %
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $24.44.
About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.