Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (GAINN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on August 1st

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 0.8 %

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $24.44.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

