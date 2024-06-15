Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIVN. Barclays reduced their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.71.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.23. Five9 has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $438,808.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,541 shares of company stock worth $2,024,537 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,931,000 after buying an additional 383,002 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,836,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

