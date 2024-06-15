UDR, Inc. (UDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

UDR has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 361.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UDR to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

NYSE UDR opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. UDR has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Barclays lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

