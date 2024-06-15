UDR, Inc. (UDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.
UDR has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 361.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect UDR to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.
UDR Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE UDR opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. UDR has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.81.
Several research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Barclays lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
