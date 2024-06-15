Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0935 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Premier Foods Price Performance
PRRFY stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.
Premier Foods Company Profile
