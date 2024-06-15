Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (BCMXY) to Issue Dividend of $1.09 on August 15th

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.0945 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

BCMXY stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. Bank of Communications has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

