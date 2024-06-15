Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of GAINL opened at $25.69 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $27.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55.
About Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028
