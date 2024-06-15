Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

