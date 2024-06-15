W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.
W. P. Carey has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 143.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.
W. P. Carey Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $56.09 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
