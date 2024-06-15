Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Shares of FITB opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,357 shares of company stock valued at $816,148. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

