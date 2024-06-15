Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE:BGX opened at $12.67 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

