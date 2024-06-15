Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:BGX opened at $12.67 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
