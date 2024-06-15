AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces $0.12 Jun 24 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a jun 24 dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 10th.

AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 73.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

