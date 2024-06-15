Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $355.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 10.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBW. StockNews.com downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

