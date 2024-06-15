TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SMIF stock opened at GBX 83.60 ($1.06) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 69.60 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 85.80 ($1.09). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,045.00.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
