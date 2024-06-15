TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SMIF stock opened at GBX 83.60 ($1.06) on Friday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 69.60 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 85.80 ($1.09). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,045.00.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

