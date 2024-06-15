Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 823,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 573,785 shares.The stock last traded at $16.61 and had previously closed at $14.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRNA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $71,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 375,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 12.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,657,000 after buying an additional 228,633 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after buying an additional 299,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 987,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 41,154 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

