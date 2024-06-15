Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 157,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 76,618 shares.The stock last traded at $16.00 and had previously closed at $15.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $532.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of -0.23.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Entrada Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $146,963.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,889.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,172 shares of company stock worth $151,227 and sold 13,475 shares worth $205,133. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

