Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $48.44

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.44, but opened at $47.44. Sanofi shares last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 515,589 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 74.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

