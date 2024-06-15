Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up to $96.22

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $96.22, but opened at $98.82. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $98.01, with a volume of 782,398 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ogborne Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $861,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,275,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 33,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.