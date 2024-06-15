Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.05

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.05 and last traded at C$9.10, with a volume of 221152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.69.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.3347732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.