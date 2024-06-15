SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.18

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.18 and last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 26572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SJW Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

Insider Activity

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SJW Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SJW Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in SJW Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SJW Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Further Reading

