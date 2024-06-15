Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.09

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 21060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $548.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

