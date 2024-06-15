SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.74

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 90833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.