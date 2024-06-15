Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $91.06

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.06 and last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 14490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

