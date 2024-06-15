Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.30

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 72189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Get Xometry alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xometry

Xometry Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $584.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other news, insider Subir Dutt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Subir Dutt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,243 shares of company stock worth $93,002. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.