Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Trading Down 14.6%

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) traded down 14.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 205,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,049% from the average session volume of 17,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Conifex Timber Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.64.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.70 million for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

