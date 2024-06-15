RPC (NYSE:RES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.33

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 183031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

RPC Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.56.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RPC had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. RPC’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 304,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

