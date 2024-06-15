Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Shares Up 25%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.10. 276,669 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,132% from the average session volume of 22,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Gold Springs Resource Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.32.

About Gold Springs Resource

(Get Free Report)

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in straddles eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Springs Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Springs Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.