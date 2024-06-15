Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Down 17.4%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 17.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.36. 72,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 140,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.07.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.
