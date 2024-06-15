LimeWire (LMWR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $108.95 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $108.95 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 679,711,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,575,388 tokens. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 679,711,935 with 287,575,388.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.37961506 USD and is down -8.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $4,941,569.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

