WOW-token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.97 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $220.82 million and approximately $3.97 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000148 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006165 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02208621 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $3.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.