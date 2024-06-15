WOW-token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.97 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $220.82 million and approximately $3.97 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003033 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006165 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.