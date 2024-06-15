NXM Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010237 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,262.83 or 0.99999741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012654 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00090030 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

