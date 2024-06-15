Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $18.08 million and approximately $214,467.94 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010237 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,262.83 or 0.99999741 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012654 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00090030 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000042 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $221,436.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

