Reviewing Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) and Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) and Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and Sernova’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elanco Animal Health $4.42 billion 2.02 -$1.23 billion ($2.65) -6.81 Sernova N/A N/A -$28.91 million ($0.09) -2.78

Sernova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elanco Animal Health. Elanco Animal Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sernova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elanco Animal Health -29.83% 5.98% 2.64% Sernova N/A -226.64% -145.26%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Elanco Animal Health and Sernova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Elanco Animal Health and Sernova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elanco Animal Health 1 1 5 0 2.57 Sernova 0 1 0 0 2.00

Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus target price of $18.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1.39%. Sernova has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 500.00%. Given Sernova’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sernova is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Risk and Volatility

Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sernova has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.5% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health beats Sernova on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands. The company sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and farm animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection. Its Cell Pouch is a novel implantable and scalable medical device which forms a natural environment in the body for the housing and long-term survival and function of therapeutic cells, which release necessary proteins or factors missing from the body to treat chronic diseases as an alternative to daily administration of drugs. Sernova Corp. has a research agreement with the University of Miami to advance the development of Conformal Coating Technology in combination with therapeutic cells within Cell Pouch. Sernova Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

