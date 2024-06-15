68,380 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 68,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,000. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 0.8% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

WEC opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

