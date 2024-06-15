Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32), reports. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.540-0.620 EPS.

Vera Bradley Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $6.16 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in Vera Bradley by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,762,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 852,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 151,969 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $4,281,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

