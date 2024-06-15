Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Releases Earnings Results

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$27.26 million for the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.44%.
Currency Exchange International Stock Performance
TSE CXI opened at C$26.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Currency Exchange International has a 12 month low of C$19.12 and a 12 month high of C$27.07.
About Currency Exchange International
