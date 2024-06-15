ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) CFO Michael R. Smith Buys 3,500 Shares

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) CFO Michael R. Smith purchased 3,500 shares of ICC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $78,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ICC Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICCH opened at $22.16 on Friday. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $69.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get ICC alerts:

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICC

About ICC

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned 0.08% of ICC as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.