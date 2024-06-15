Scotiabank Upgrades Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) to “Strong-Buy”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

PEY has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.59.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$14.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.00. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$10.38 and a twelve month high of C$15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total transaction of C$407,120.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total value of C$150,103.04. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total value of C$407,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,210 over the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

