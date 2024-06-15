McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter.

McRae Industries Stock Performance

McRae Industries stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. McRae Industries has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

McRae Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes western, lifestyle, and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

