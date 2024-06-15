Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $545.00 at Robert W. Baird

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Melius Research restated a hold rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $604.35.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $474.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.