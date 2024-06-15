Todd Burdick Sells 9,803 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.26, for a total value of C$149,593.78.
Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 10th, Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total value of C$150,103.04.
- On Friday, March 15th, Todd Burdick sold 24,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$343,200.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.4 %
TSE PEY opened at C$14.70 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$10.38 and a 52 week high of C$15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEY
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.