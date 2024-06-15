Todd Burdick Sells 9,803 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.26, for a total value of C$149,593.78.

Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total value of C$150,103.04.

On Friday, March 15th, Todd Burdick sold 24,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$343,200.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.4 %

TSE PEY opened at C$14.70 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$10.38 and a 52 week high of C$15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

