Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at KeyCorp

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADBE. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $604.35.

ADBE stock opened at $525.31 on Friday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.63 and a 200 day moving average of $541.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

